Today, Saturday, September 27, heavy clouds and moderate rain are likely, with temperatures near 15°C. Expect damp conditions lingering into the night, dropping to about 10°C. Occasional showers persist, making it a wet start to the forecast period. Winds remain moderate but not extreme, allowing brief cloud breaks.

Tomorrow brings a change to sunnier skies, reaching around 14°C. Sunday looks mostly clear through midday, while light clouds could drift in by nightfall. Temperatures settle near 8°C, ensuring a cool evening under generally calm conditions. This shift creates a more cheerful forecast compared to today’s damp weather.

Partly cloudy conditions appear the following day, with Monday hovering near 15°C. A few spells of light rain could pass by, but extended dry intervals are expected. The evening dips to about 9°C, maintaining comfortable weather without prolonged showers. Monday also ushers in gentle breezes, though nothing too gusty is anticipated.

A slightly wetter outlook emerges afterward, as Tuesday offers patchy rain and a peak near 16°C. Brief sunny breaks might appear between showers, although cloud cover remains a feature. Later hours stay mild at about 13°C, keeping the night comparatively warm despite the damp conditions. However, heavier bursts remain unlikely.

Clearer skies unfold midweek, when Wednesday provides plenty of sun and about 17°C. Skies remain bright well into late afternoon, ensuring a mild stretch under calm conditions. Evening temperatures hold near 11°C, reflecting a stable forecast trend for many looking forward to calmer days without persistent rain in Aberystwyth. Sunny spells may linger.

