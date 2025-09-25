Today, Thursday, September 25, promises generous sunshine that brightens the region from morning to evening. Skies look clear, with temperatures near 16°C creating mild conditions. Light winds linger, and there's hardly a chance of rain. Aberystwyth can expect pleasant weather throughout the day, making it an ideal start to the forecast.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures about 15°C and only a slight risk of light drizzle. Skies may shift from occasional sun to patches of cloud through the afternoon, though any rain should remain minimal. A gentle breeze keeps things fresh without any major gusts.
Saturday sees moderate rain taking hold, with heavier bursts possible at times. Temperatures near 14°C mean it stays cool, while breezes might pick up a bit. Showers come and go throughout the day, so expect cloudy skies mixed with brief brighter spells in between those bouts of rainfall.
Sunday continues the rain theme, with on-and-off showers likely. Temperatures about 13°C maintain a mild feel, but skies remain fairly grey. Occasional breaks in the cloud may let a little sunshine peek through. Overall, a damp day is on the cards, though rainfall appears less intense than before.
Monday brings patchy rain nearby, with temperatures near 13°C and a fair chance of drizzle. Some intervals of cloud and sun are possible, though scattered showers may linger into the evening. Conditions remain breezy, but calmer spells should ease things now and then. Short dry spells remain possible despite lingering drizzle. Odds of heavier rainfall stay limited.
This article was automatically generated
