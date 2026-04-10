Skies stay mostly cloudy today (Friday, April 10) in Aberystwyth, with patchy rain and intermittent drizzle. A steady breeze is expected, and temperatures near 9°C could feel cooler under grey skies. Occasional breaks might brighten things briefly, but rain remains a strong possibility throughout the day.

Heavier bursts of rain might develop tomorrow, with some early snow mixing into those showers. Cloud cover dominates, creating a chilly feel. Temperatures about 8°C are likely, although brisk winds may cause an extra bite. Conditions look unsettled from dawn to dusk, so changes could emerge at any time.

Sunday remains unsettled, featuring on-and-off rain across the morning. Sightings of sunshine could appear, but drizzle may linger. Temperatures near 9°C provide a slight boost, though damp spells persist. Breezy conditions could still appear sporadically, maintaining a consistently cool undertone. Regular bursts of rain remain likely throughout the afternoon.

A mix of bright intervals may grace Monday, punctuated by bouts of patchy rain. Dry spells might bring temporary relief, yet drizzle can return toward evening. Temperatures about 9°C hover in familiar territory, while winds ease noticeably. Occasional sunshine offers fleeting warmth, offset by lingering clouds and inevitable rainfall.

Tuesday sees a more noticeable lift, with temperatures near 11°C indicating milder air. Early hours remain mostly clear before patchy rain arrives later. Cloud cover fluctuates, allowing glimpses of sunshine. Overall, breezes moderate, contributing to a relaxed feel. This weekend's chill shifts into milder conditions by Tuesday, hinting at calmer skies ahead. No severe weather is anticipated.

This article was automatically generated