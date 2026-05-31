Today is Sunday, May 31, and patchy rain lingers across Aberystwyth from morning until late afternoon. Short breaks in the downpours could appear occasionally, but the main theme is damp skies. Winds stay moderate, and temperatures reach somewhere near 15°C, offering a mild but cloudy end to May.
Tomorrow brings heavy rain, with showers building steadily throughout Monday. Gusty breezes push through, though not quite fierce, and temperatures hover about 15°C. Occasional lulls may offer brief respite, but the day remains soggy for much of the region. Rainfall could intensify in the evening. Overall conditions appear unsettled.
The day after sees patchy rain again, with Tuesday holding onto grey skies and temperatures near 14°C. Some drizzle continues into midday, while light breezes keep things moving. A few drier spells might sneak in, but expect a mostly damp atmosphere before conditions ease slightly late afternoon. Forecasts show lingering rain potential.
Midweek brings moderate rain, with Wednesday forecast to stay wet for extended periods. Temperatures settle about 15°C, maintaining mild air despite the drizzle. Occasional breaks might pop up, but overall cloud cover persists. Blustery winds could pick up strength, making for a gusty stretch heading into the evening. Wider areas could see gustier weather.
Later in the week features patchy rain into Thursday, with temperatures hovering near 13°C. Any sunny spells may be limited. This weekend remains uncertain but likely to continue the showery trend, keeping conditions breezy. Regional updates indicate a long stretch of showers ahead, largely remaining mostly unsettled.
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