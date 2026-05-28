Today (Thursday, May 28) in Aberystwyth brings patchy rain lingering in the early hours, then brighter spells later. Temperatures near 21°C, dropping to about 13°C by nightfall. Rainfall should taper off, and gentle winds will prevail. Skies become cloudy towards evening, but it stays mostly dry. This local weather update suggests mild conditions overall.
Tomorrow offers a sunny forecast with abundant sunshine through the day. Temperatures about 15°C at their peak and near 10°C overnight. No sign of rain, creating a pleasant spell. Light winds contribute to a settled climate, while occasional clouds drift by without causing any significant interruption.
This weekend starts with Saturday enjoying extended sunny conditions, featuring temperatures around 16°C and lows near 9°C. Rain is unlikely, and gentle breezes keep it comfortable. A few passing clouds might appear later on, but they are not expected to develop into showers. A calm atmosphere should prevail.
Sunday sees scattered showers, with brief spells of dry weather in between. Temperatures hover near 15°C, dipping to about 12°C overnight. Although splashes of rain may linger, heavier downpours look less likely. Cloud cover remains, yet occasional breaks bring glimpses of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Expect a mixed forecast overall.
Monday brings heavier rainfall, with temperatures about 14°C and lows near 10°C. A damp start extends into the afternoon, and brisker winds could make conditions feel cooler. Showers remain frequent, though occasional lighter periods may emerge. This weather update highlights a wetter outlook before conditions ease later.
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