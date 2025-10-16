Today, Thursday, October 16, in Aberystwyth brings clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures near 14°C provide a mild feel, with gentler breezes around coastal spots. No rain is expected, so conditions remain bright from morning until the evening. Skies look to stay clear as night approaches throughout the region.
Tomorrow remains bright with abundant sun. Temperatures about 15°C create comfortable midday conditions. Clouds could appear briefly, but significant rain is unlikely. A gentle breeze should keep the air fresh, making the day feel pleasant. Evening skies are set to stay mostly clear with mild overnight lows and calm winds.
This weekend starts cloudier on Saturday, with potential for patchy rain. Temperatures near 13°C keep things slightly cooler. Light showers could arrive in the afternoon, though heavier downpours seem unlikely. Winds may pick up, offering a brisk feel. Evening conditions might remain unsettled, bringing occasional drizzle into the night overall.
Sunday stays wetter, with moderate rainfall possible and temperatures about 14°C. Periods of light drizzle may turn heavier, increasing the likelihood of soggy intervals. Breezes strengthen, making outdoor conditions feel chillier. Occasional breaks in the rain might emerge, yet showers are expected to linger through much of the day overall.
Monday continues with patchy showers and temperatures near 13°C. Rain remains intermittent, although lighter intervals could offer brief dryness. Cloud cover will likely keep skies grey throughout midday. Some drizzle may persist, but chances for a lengthy downpour seem lower. Evening could turn calmer, with milder breezes slowly easing overall.
This article was automatically generated
