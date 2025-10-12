Plenty of sunshine arrives today, Sunday, October 12, with mostly clear skies dominating many spots. Temperatures hover near 17°C, ensuring mild conditions. Light winds keep things calm, and no rain is expected. The forecast remains consistent around Aberystwyth as well, guaranteeing bright weather from dawn to dusk.
Clear conditions linger tomorrow with only scattered cloud sightings. Temperatures reach about 17°C but might feel a touch cooler in the shade. Skies remain bright through most of the day, and breezes stay gentle. No sign of rain emerges, keeping the outlook cheerful from morning to evening.
Bigger pockets of cloud appear on Tuesday, but sunshine still breaks through. Temperatures stay near 15°C, bringing comfortable midday conditions. No sign of rain persists, and skies become patchier later in the afternoon. Light breezes carry on, meaning the day remains fairly calm with only a hint of cloud.
Lighter sunshine graces Wednesday, balanced by occasional cloud. Temperatures hover about 15°C, so cool moments may slip in. Skies brighten periodically, though the afternoon could see a few extra clouds drifting by. Conditions stay dry, and wind remains subtle, offering a calm midweek break before days turn slightly cooler.
A mostly sunny picture continues on Thursday with temperatures near 14°C. No rain is expected, and daylight hours stay bright, though nights could feel chilly. This weekend looks set for similar weather, maintaining a dry pattern under mostly clear skies. Temperatures should hover about the mid-teens, promising a mild conclusion to the week. Stable weather patterns persist without surprises.
