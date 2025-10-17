Today, Friday, October 17, is sunny with no sign of showers. Temperatures peak near 15°C, making it a pleasant day to stay outside. Minimal clouds appear later, though no rain is expected. Clear conditions persist through the evening, with readings dropping to about 7°C overnight. This marks a bright start.
Tomorrow looks unsettled, bringing patchy rain and light drizzle. Afternoon temperatures climb to about 13°C, keeping things somewhat mild despite occasional gusts. Overcast skies dominate most of the day, though brief clearer spells could appear. By night, expect more drizzles and readings dipping near 9°C. Showers linger continuously throughout evening.
This weekend sees moderate rain continuing on Sunday, with heavier bursts possible. Temperatures hover near 14°C, accompanied by constant drizzle from dawn until dusk. Afternoon breaks might reveal patchy skies, though frequent downpours remain likely. Evening brings more rain, with cooler air settling about 11°C. Breezes intensify, enhancing damp feel.
Another rainy spell arrives on Monday, maintaining moderate downpours and breezy conditions. Daytime values stay near 12°C, coupled with persistent drizzle that rarely fades. Grey skies dominate, and those fleeting bright intervals remain scarce. As darkness falls, damp weather lingers, with overnight figures dropping about 9°C. More showers keep coming.
Steady rain persists on Tuesday, with moderate bursts once again in store. Daytime temperatures reach about 12°C, while evening dips hover near 10°C. Patchy skies may form briefly, but drizzles quickly return. Cloudy stretches remain dominant, ensuring a damp midweek. Aberystwyth experiences continuing unsettled conditions throughout. Expect no dramatic change.
This article was automatically generated
