Today, Sunday, September 21 arrives with patchy rain in the early hours, easing into a brighter midday. In Aberystwyth, it feels cool near 6°C at dawn, climbing to about 13°C by afternoon. Skies should remain mostly clear later, concluding a mild and calm weather pattern across the region. Winds remain gentle throughout.
Tomorrow stays mostly sunny with minimal chance of rain. Lowest temperatures hover near 5°C in the morning, rising to about 12°C by midday. Gentle winds keep the conditions pleasant, and any brief shower is expected to fade swiftly. Bright skies dominate, making the day feel quite comfortably warm.
Tuesday sees a mild forecast, with early readings near 5°C gradually lifting to about 13°C. Sunshine emerges through much of the day, although very occasional rain might appear in late afternoon. Light breezes help maintain a relaxed atmosphere, ensuring no significant drop in warmth overnight, providing steady comfort.
Wednesday offers slightly warmer conditions, climbing from about 6°C at dawn to near 15°C. Plenty of sunshine accompanies light clouds, though rain could slip in briefly by evening. Overall, the day remains bright and calm, delivering pleasant weather before a possible turn later, boosting the cheerful outlook for midweek observers.
Thursday continues with partly cloudy skies and highs about 15°C. Early hours dip near 6°C again, but midday warmth brings comfortably pleasant conditions. Any clouds are expected to thin out, leaving stretches of clear sky by late afternoon. Temperatures look poised to stay a touch mild this weekend. Winds stay light overnight.
