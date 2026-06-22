Today, Monday, June 22 features loads of sunshine with almost zero chance of rain. Skies look mainly clear, and temperatures near 25°C promise a warm feel. Early mist quickly lifts, leaving bright conditions through the day. A gentle breeze provides a pleasant touch, and no showers are expected.
Tomorrow might bring patchy rain here and there, though plenty of sunny breaks remain likely. Conditions feel mild overnight, with temperatures about 23°C by midday. Gentle breezes help keep things comfortable, and any rain that falls should be light. Clouds may drift, but brighter intervals are still anticipated.
The next day sees a surge in warmth, with abundant sunshine dominating from morning onward. Temperatures about 28°C give a distinctly summery vibe, making it the hottest forecast so far. Clear skies stick around, offering minimal risk of rain, while a gentle breeze keeps things from feeling stuffy.
Another day remains largely hot, though patchy rain lingers nearby at times. Those morning hours start about 20°C, building to temperatures near 28°C later. Occasional clouds pass overhead quickly, but many hours look bright. The forecast suggests only brief showers, meaning sunshine still dominates overall in most places.
This weekend could bring cooler moments with patchy rain in the mix. Temperatures about 20°C signal a noticeable dip, and a chance of misty skies may appear early. In Aberystwyth, breezy conditions might develop, yet the day should offer some dry spells. A few clouds could roll by, and rainfall might intensify late on, but downpours are unlikely.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.