Today is Thursday, June 18, bringing patchy rain, occasional drizzle, and gentle breezes. Temperatures near 19°C are expected, with only light rain showing up here and there. Aberystwyth is likely to see passing clouds later. Conditions should stay mild through the evening, offering some breaks in the clouds.
Tomorrow looks slightly milder as temperatures hover near 20°C, although occasional patches of rain could persist. Morning skies appear overcast, but brighter spells could emerge later. Conditions remain breezy, so expect shifting clouds throughout the afternoon. Showers may return by evening, with moderate humidity lingering.
This weekend begins with cooler air near 17°C on Saturday. Early pockets of drizzle may clear up as the day goes on, revealing sunnier periods. Afternoon stays fairly comfortable, though leftover moisture could spark brief rain. Evening conditions appear calm, settling into a mild night without major changes.
The following day brings warmer conditions near 21°C. Patchy rain may linger, but there should be extended sunshine across most areas. Morning starts bright, and midday temperatures climb steadily, making it feel quite pleasant. Late afternoon could see a brief shower, but overall atmospheric pressure looks relatively stable.
Next week begins with near 20°C and a chance of light rain. Misty conditions could appear at daybreak, gradually lifting to reveal partial cloud cover. Afternoon skies should offer a mix of sun and scattered showers, though breezes remain gentle. Evening temperatures settle comfortably, ensuring the day remains temperate before moving into the upcoming days. Rainfall stays moderate overall, mostly pleasant.
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