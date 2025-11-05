Today on Wednesday, November 5, moderate rain makes a splashy start, with breezy conditions keeping things lively in Aberystwyth. Temperatures near 15°C are expected through the afternoon, easing down but staying mild into the evening. Clouds remain thick, although occasional breaks may bring brief calmer spells.
Tomorrow features patchy rain that may taper off at times, with temperatures about 15°C again. Morning clouds should linger, but there’s a chance for short sunny intervals. Drier moments could offer lighter breezes, providing a subtle change from the consistent drizzle earlier this week.
Sweeping clouds dominate Friday, with occasional drizzle pushing through. Morning clouds linger, with heavier bursts possible around midday, but widespread downpours seem less likely than earlier in the week. Temperatures about 14°C keep it feeling mild, though scattered rain remains possible throughout the day. An afternoon lull might allow a moment of dryness, and the night could see clearer spells returning.
Milder conditions greet this weekend, starting Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 14°C. Morning hours look mostly dry, though a stray shower could pop up briefly. The afternoon stays bright, with scattered clouds drifting overhead. Rain remains unlikely by evening, so any lingering dampness should fade. Gusts stay moderate, letting the evening settle into a pleasant, dry spell under gently clearing skies.
Sunday remains fairly settled, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 12°C. Minimal rain is indicated, so a glimpse of sunshine might appear. Breezes look gentle, keeping conditions stable later on. Evening stays mostly dry.
This article was automatically generated
