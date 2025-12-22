Today, Monday, December 22, sees a mix of patchy rain and occasional sunshine in Aberystwyth. Damp conditions could linger in the morning, turning partly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C, dipping to near 7°C later, with gentle breezes throughout the day. Evening skies should remain mostly dry, offering some late-night cloud breaks.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy. Early hours should stay cool near 6°C, rising to about 8°C. Rainfall chances are slim, so expect generally dry weather. Occasional breaks in the cloud might offer brief glimpses of sunshine, though cooler breezes remain likely. A gentle wind near sunset may maintain a slightly brisk ambience.
Wednesday appears partly cloudy. Temperatures near 6°C, dropping to about 4°C overnight. Sunny periods may emerge, but passing clouds will keep the sky from being completely clear. Chilly conditions persist into the evening, with a light breeze keeping it feeling crisp. Expect occasional hints of brightness, but cooler air remains dominant.
Thursday brings bright sunshine. Daytime highs hover near 5°C, with overnight lows about 3°C. Dry weather dominates, and the sunshine will likely last well into the afternoon. Despite the sun, cooler air remains in place, so it will stay fairly brisk later in the day. Skies generally remain clear past dusk.
Friday continues with sunny spells. Morning temperatures stand near 1°C, rising to about 5°C as the day progresses. Skies remain bright, ensuring a calm, pleasant final stretch of the week. The overall weather pattern stays stable, with minimal cloud cover and little chance of rain.
This article was automatically generated
