Letter to the Editor: On behalf of everyone involved with the Jubilee Storehouse Foodbank based in St Anne’s Church in Penparcau, I wish to thank everyone who has supported us over many years and who continue to do so, so very generously.
With the great help of individuals, schools, chapels, churches and community groups we can give a hand to many.
This is our community looking after our own community.
It is humbling to see and be involved with.
Diolch o’r galon i bawb.
Mary Platt,
Jubilee Storehouse Foodbank