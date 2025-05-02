A PENRHYNCOCH woman is to take on some of the UK’s highest peaks to raise money in memory of her brother.
Cheryl Morgan-Walker, who is part of the Bethan Davies Fitness Group, is raising money for SUDEP Action in memory of her beloved brother, Martin. As part of this, she’ll be joining the group in tackling the incredible challenge of the Three Three Peaks, the Yorkshire Three Peaks, National Three Peaks, and Welsh Three Peaks.
It’s a huge feat, both physically and emotionally, and she’s doing it not only to honour Martin’s memory, but also to raise much-needed awareness of SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), which remains a little-known but deeply important issue.
Cheryl explained: “We lost Martin to SUDEP in 2015.
“He was just 37 years old, full of life and dreams still unfolding.
“At the time, we had never even heard of SUDEP, and the shock of losing him without warning changed everything.
“Since then, we’ve dedicated ourselves to raising awareness and campaigning so others don’t have to go through the same pain in silence.
“Martin’s last remarkable achievement came shortly before he passed, he performed in front of the Britain’s Got Talent judges and wowed the crowds with his charisma and unique style.
“Though ITV never aired his audition, they generously shared the footage with us, a precious memory we’ll always treasure.
Inspired by Martin’s favourite words, “never give up,” Cheryl and the team are carrying that message forward as they take on this challenge in his honour.
Cheryl added: “He was the life and soul of any party, had the most infectious smile and had a thirst for life, never wanting to give up! Martin would light up any room.
“He was diagnosed with epilepsy from a young age and hadn’t suffered a seizure for 15+ years.
“Medical professionals had never spoken of the risks with Martin. By raising awareness of SUDEP and receiving much needed donations through fundraising, we are able to help educate other families of the risks associated with epilepsy and through further research, prevent further deaths from occurring.
“I miss my brother every single day and want to make a difference. I wish he had of been aware of the risks, maybe he’d still be with us today.”
The challenge will start with the Yorkshire Three Peaks on 2-4 May, followed by the Welsh Three Peaks on 6 June and finally the National Three Peaks on 11-13 July 2025.
At least 21 people with epilepsy in the UK die each week.
SUDEP Action, is the only UK charity dedicated to supporting those bereaved by epilepsy, raising awareness of epilepsy risks and tackling deaths in people with epilepsy, including Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).
The family has set up a Justgiving page in the hope of raising money and awareness for the charity.