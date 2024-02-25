NEW Quay caused an upset in the only surviving Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One fixture when they ran out 2-1 winners against fourth placed Dewi Stars.
With most games across the three divisions called off because of waterlogged pitches, the hosts made a bright start with Rupert Geddes giving them the lead on 20 minutes.
But New Quay belied their bottom-of-the table position to turn the form book on its head to seal their third win in 18 league outings thanks to second half strikes by David Evans and Oliver Edwards.
There were goals galore in the only match played in Division Three as Bargod Rangers Reserves beat Cardigan Town Reserves by the odd goal in nine.
The visitors, remarkably, were four up at the break with Alecs Davies and Mallt Maskell (2) amongst the goals.
But in a real game of two halves, Rangers staged a spectacular comeback with strikes by Alexander Boag, Daniel Evans, Cian Jones, Tomos Edwards and Mathew Evans.