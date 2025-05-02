The first stage of plans to redevelop a caravan site close to New Quay with an extra 47 pitches from other nearby sites has been launched.
A public pre-application consultation on plans by Vale Holiday Parks Ltd to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, some 1.6 miles from New Quay on the A486 road was launched earlier this week.
It includes 94 parking spaces for visitors for the additional units, with access routes and landscaping included in the plans.
A supporting statement says the 17 caravans from Wern Mill, Gilfachrheda, some 2.5 miles away, and 30 from Village Holiday Park, Cross Inn, some 0.7 miles away, “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park,” adding to the existing 103 units on site.
It would also lead to the creation of a green space area at the Cross Inn site.
The Wern Mill units would not lead to a loss at that site as, although they have permission, they have not been implemented.
The statement adds: “The proposals comprise a low-density scheme, with adequate spacing between units.
“The pre-application response did highlight some initial concerns regarding residential amenity.
“As such, it should be noted that along with scaling back the proposals, the proposed development has been designed with residential amenity in mind.
On traffic, the planning report says: “Whilst the development will inevitably lead to an increase in the volume of turning traffic at the site’s access, it is considered that as the new units will be relocated from The Village Holiday Park, and Wern Mill Caravan Park, that there will be no material increase in traffic on the local highway network.”