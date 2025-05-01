LLANDYSUL have been relegated to Division Two of the Costcutter Ceredigion League after they were held to a 1-1 draw against high-flying Felinfach on Wednesday evening.
Llandysul had to win to stay up but they had to settle for share of the spoils despite piling on the pressure in the closing stages.
They now join New Quay in Division Two with Newcastle Emlyn heaving a sigh of relief a point above the relegation zone.
Felinfach, who still harboured hopes of a third place before kick-off, put out a strong line-up, even if nine of the 15 squad members played in the Youth Cup tie on Monday night - with five of those starting.
Clear-cut chances were few and far between in a tense first half with the pressure always on the Swallows to break the deadlock.
But it was the home side who took the lead, Steffan Evans with a well taken goal in the 64th minute.
Thomas Fayers equalised for Llandysul with 12 minutes remaining to give them hope of a reprieve and they piled on the pressure with the minutes slowly ticking away. But it was too little too late.