The Cambrian News Aberystwyth Charity 10k race is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the local running calendar and this year was extra special as it celebrated a quarter of a century. Just under 600 runners took up the challenge this year and it was great to see a familiar local name come out on top.
In a near perfect weather day for running Aber AC’s Janos Vranek came out on top in a time of 32.08 pipping former Aberystwyth resident and previous race winner Ollie Thorogood by a mere two seconds with both of them beating the previous course record.
There was some consolation however for Ollie as his team South West Road Runners won the team award.
For Janos, this was a very special win: “There aren’t many times I get to race at home in Aber, being a track runner I’m usually racing farther afield.
“Therefore it was great to be in front of a familiar crowd and amongst so many runners in this great local race.
“Ollie and myself pushed each other all the way, it was a great battle on the breezy prom.
“I was pleased to hold out for the win, but the real aim was the course record and seeing the clock at the end made me push that little bit extra and luckily I did it with only seven seconds to spare.
“It was a great day and as part of the University Harriers as well, they had a really good day and showed the strength of running in Aberystwyth at the moment from both the town and uni.
“A huge thank you to all the lovely marshals and organisers!”
Other highlights for Aber AC included age category wins for Patrick Finney, 42.01, Lynwen Huxtable, 46.20, and Kevin Holland, 48.29.
Damian Sidnell, 43.50 and Shan Lawson, 48.54 secured second positions in their respective age categories with Ian Evans, 41.42, Ivan Courtier, 43.22, Lowri Norrington-Davies, 49.12, and Gwilym Jones, 51.21 getting third places in their relevant age categories.
For veteran runner Kevin Holland it was wonderful to get a category win in the 25th anniversary of the race.
He said: “I have forgotten by now how many of these I have run but the race itself seems to be getting better every year.
“Considering the start and finish on the prom we are very much at the mercy of the weather but the past two years have been very kind to us runners.
“With such a large field of runners I was delighted with an age category win at last!”
Race organiser Anita Worthing was quick to thank all the volunteers involved with the race.
She said: “This race has grown substantially over the years and as we celebrated a quarter of a century this week, and with 600 runners descending on Aberystwyth we are indebted to the army of volunteers that ensure the race could go ahead safely.
“It is especially fitting to note that the water for the 5k water station was kindly donated by Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water in memory of their colleague Gron Evans, who sadly died from cancer in February this year.
“Gron was a keen runner and cyclist and a valued member of Aberystwyth Athletic Club who always helped with the organisation of this 10k race.
“The Aber 10k has supported cancer charities from the very beginning so it’s particularly fitting this year that all proceeds will go to Bronglais chemotherapy unit.
“Thanks to everyone for making this a great day for Aberystwyth.”
A full list of the Aberystwyth 10k results can be viewed here and if you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.