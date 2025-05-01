The Dragon Theatre in Barmouth will host a concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Llanbedr Beer Festival.
The anniversary concert will take place on Saturday, 14 June. Doors open at 7pm, and the entertainment starts at 7.30pm and will conclude at approximately 9.45pm
“Join us on 14 June for an evening of entertainment to celebrate 20 years of the Llanbedr Beer Festival,” a spokesperson on behalf of the concert organisers said.
“Acts will include the renowned singer Gwawr Edwards, baritone soloist Treflyn Jones, cornet player David Bisseker and Ceredigion-based duo Efan and Barry.
“We have a slight change to the original line-up for the evening and will now be joined by Cor Meibion Prysor.
“The evening will be hosted by the Gwynedd-based comedian, Mr Dilwyn Morgan.”
Treflyn Jones hails from Porthmadog, while Gwawr Edwards has connections to Ceredigion, having been born in Aberystwyth.
The Welsh concert soprano is well-known throughout Wales and has made a number of appearances on TV and radio.
As well as many live performances, Gwawr has recorded music with Gwynedd opera star, Bryn Terfel.
Born in Aberystwyth into a farming family, Gwawr studied music at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff and at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.
Tickets for the anniversary concert are available to buy now from llanbedrbeerfestival.co.uk.
The beer festival itself will take place later this year.
Organisers have announced Llanbedr Beer Festival 2025, a small, friendly event for lovers of locally brewed real ales and Welsh cider, will be take place on Friday, 12 and Saturday, 13 September.
Run and organised entirely by local volunteers, the festival’s main purpose is to raise funds to help a range of local organisations and charities each year.