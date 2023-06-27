Peace campaigners have raised concerns over military testing in Cardigan Bay and the potential impact it could have on biodiversity.
The Ministry of Defence Cardigan Bay Danger Area was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 sq km and is operated by QinetiQ in Aberporth.
Cymdeithas y Cymod has raised concerns over the potential impact live firing may have on the unique biodiversity of the bay and drew particular attention to live testing the same time that minke whales were spotted for the first time in a decade.
Between 21 and 23 June, the danger area was restricted to shipping to facilitate live firing activities. Coinciding with this period, the bay witnessed a rare sighting of minke whales, marking their return after a decade-long absence.
The live testing conducted during this crucial wildlife period raises concerns about the potential effects on the local biodiversity.
Rhun Dafydd, chair of Cymdeiths y Cymod, said: “It is disheartening to see Wales continually being utilised as a training ground for warfare.
“With Ceredigion Bay holding Special Area of Conservation status, many locals are rightfully concerned about the environmental implications.
“These drones are tested for deployment in conflicts worldwide, often causing harm to innocent civilians. It is troubling that certain parts of Wales are contributing to conflict and profiting from warfare.”
Last year, similar bomb testing activities were carried out at the MOD base, prompting MPs Ben Lake (Ceredigion) and Mabon ap Gwynfor (Dwyfor Meirionnydd) to seek clarification from the MOD. However, the responses received failed to provide a comprehensive explanation of the activities.
Cymdeithas y Cymod added: “June represents a critical period for wildlife in Cardigan Bay, as numerous marine animals, including dolphins and whales, are currently in the midst of their breeding season.”
In response, the Ministry of Defence said it regularly works with ecologists and Natural Resources Wales before conducting tests.
An MOD spokesperson said: “MOD Aberporth is owned by Defence and operated by QinetiQ under a long-term partnering agreement – delivering essential test, evaluation, and training support services for our armed forces.
“Alongside QinetiQ, we take our environmental responsibilities very seriously.”
The MOD added that all significant environmental aspects and impacts associated with the operation of the MOD Aberporth range are captured on a site environmental assessment.