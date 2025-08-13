As temperatures soared across the country, taps dried up in Llanidloes and Newtown on Sunday 9 and Monday 10 August, with a significant area affected by a burst pipe in Newtown.
Residents reported no water, low water pressure in their taps and water bottles being promised by the water company Hafren Dyfrdwy/ Severn Trent, with a deadline for repair that kept being pushed back from Sunday into the Monday morning.
One Llanidloes local described it as “getting beyond a joke” as the timeline for repair went passed 1am - “when is the water supposed to be delivered?”
The issue was eventually repaired on Monday, though residents in SY17 and SY18 postcodes reported struggling with low water pressure afterwards.
Hafren Dyfrdwy acknowledged and apologised for the disruption caused to their customers, stating they were “focusing on getting the area back to normal as quickly as possible following the repair.”
Though Hafren Dyfrdwy said the heatwave, burst waterpipe in Newtown, and a leak in Llandinam near Caersws that happened simultaneously at the weekend aren’t linked, the company has issued a warning to customers ahead of the fourth heatwave of the year.
Parts of Wales hit 33 degrees on Tuesday 12 August, reaching 30 degrees in Mid Wales, with temperatures expected to soar again this weekend, with the southeast reaching a likely 33 degrees again.
A Hafren Dyfrdwy spokesperson said: “The country is now in its fourth heatwave of the year, and with less rain and ongoing drier weather, we have teams working around the clock, moving water around the network to ensure taps keep flowing.
“While we want everyone to enjoy the weather, we do ask everyone to continue to use water carefully while ensuring you keep using it to stay healthy, and follow a few simple tips to make a difference.
“This includes keeping a jug of water in the fridge instead of running the tap to keep hydrated, using a watering can instead of a hose or storing rain when it pours in a water butt.
“We want to reassure customers they can be confident in their water supply, and we really appreciate their continued support over the past few months and for the rest of the summer.”
To help ensure water is used effectively this summer, Hafren Dyfrdwy have issued the following tips:
- Turn off taps when not in use – Did you know that a running tap uses over six litres of water every minute? By turning them off while you brush your teeth, you’ll be saving over 12 litres of water. Similarly, if you’re washing the dishes, filling the bowl with water rather than having a running tap will help to save water.
- Fix leaks promptly – We often find people tend to put off getting leaks fixed, yet even small leaks can waste significant amounts of water. Regularly check your taps, showerheads and toilets for leaks and repair them as soon as possible. For more information on leak-detecting, visit - www.hdcymru.co.uk/my-services/leakage/how-to-check-for-a-leak
- Use water-efficient fixtures – We all love a refreshing shower, but some showers use a lot more water than others, so consider installing water-saving devices such as efficient showerheads or dual-flush toilets, which do the same job while using less water.
- Try a shower timer – Showers are one of the largest users of water in a household. And while you might love singing through your setlist while washing the suds out of your hair, a shower timer might just keep you on track to spend less time in there. Not only will that help lower your water bill, but it could also cut your energy bill – and your neighbour’s ears will also benefit!
- Run full loads – Dishwashers are much more energy and water efficient, and can save even more water and energy by selecting cooler and shorter wash cycles and by only using them when it is full, can be more efficient than washing dishes by hand. Similarly, only using your washing machine on a full load will mean fewer cycles and less water used.
- Get a water meter – Once installed, most customers make a conscious effort to use less water once they switch to a water meter. The meters mean you’ll only ever pay for what you use, putting you in charge of your bills. To see if you can apply, visit - www.hdcymru.co.uk/my-account/my-water-meter/apply-for-a-water-meter
