Schools across south Ceredigion are celebrating another great year of exam results.
A third of Ceredigion pupils picking up their results today received the top A-A* mark, higher than the Welsh average.
In Aberaeron, Ysgol Gyfun Aeron said: “We are extremely proud of the work and efforts of our students over the two, and indeed the last 7 years.
“The excellent results that pupils have achieved reflect their hard work and ability, and the work of school staff, and the support from parents and guardians.
“The results will allow our pupils to take their next steps.”
Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi was also proud, saying: “These results reflect the hard work, dedication, and continued support from staff, parents, and the whole school community.
“This year, 32% of examination grades awarded were at A* and A and 57% of grades were at A*-B – an excellent outcome that reflects the high standards of learning at the school.”
Carys Morgan, Headteacher, at Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter, said: “The great success of our pupils reflects their hard work and the support and encouragement received from the school staff and the pupils’ families.
“We wish the pupils every success as they embark on the next chapter.”
Ysgol Bro Teifi Headteacher Gareth Evans said: “On behalf of all the staff and governors, I would like to congratulate our pupils on their excellent results this year. For our Year 13 students, these grades mark the culmination of two years of hard work and dedication towards their studies.”
Mr Evans added that the whole school community takes pride in these achievements and looks forward to seeing what the future holds for the students.
98% of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-E; 80% achieved A*-C grades; 56% were graded A*-B and 33% of the entries achieved the top ‘A-A*’ grades.
