Enjoy music, romance, and more with André Rieu’s Waltz the Night Away, coming to Cardigan’s Mwldan cinema screen this August and September!
An all-new summer concert captured live from the stunning Vrijthof Square in his beloved hometown of Maastricht is on the way. Each night, the Vrijthof transforms into a grand ballroom as André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra invite audiences of all ages to waltz under the stars. With timeless melodies and beautiful waltzes, this concert will take you on a journey filled with joy, love, and heartfelt emotion.
Let yourself be swept away by one of the most romantic events of the year, screening on 30 August 30 at 7pm, August, 31 at 2pm and 7 and 14 September at 2pm.
