An organisation is looking for budding volunteers to help preserve Britain's largest coastal population of bottlenose dolphins.
Sea Watch Foundation has been watching over Cardigan Bay’s bottlenose dolphin, harbour porpoise and grey seal populations for over a decade.
Each year they seek eager interns, assistants and coordinators to help with the conservation management of these great sea mammals.
Though based in New Quay, the organisation will have you out conducting both land and boat surveys across the southern Gwynedd and Llyn Peninsula coast, known as Pen Llyn a’r Sarnau Special Areas of Conservation.
The placements span across seven to eight weeks, with some offering a supporting bursary.