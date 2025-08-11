The Mid Wales Community Energy Trust is inviting applications for grant funding from community groups in Carno, Caersws, Trefeglwys, Dwyriw, Llanbrynmair and Llanerfyl to apply.
The grants will be paid for by Amegni Ltd, the company which owns Carno Wind Farm, aiming to channel some of the income into rural regeneration through sustainable energy projects.
The Trust aims to support groups in projects focusing on low-carbon shared or community projects for boosting energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as active travel initiatives and sustainability education, covering up to 100 per cent of project costs.
Past recipients have included village halls, football clubs, energy cooperatives, training organisations and climate action groups.
Chair of Windfall, Andy Bull, said: “Windfall grants are making a tangible difference to local people, especially those around the Carno Wind Farm and those that operate at least partially in Welsh.
“Whether you plan to install renewable energy measures or develop other approaches to lowering your community’s carbon footprint - we’re open to considering a wide range of proposals.”
The Trust’s Windfall Fund links income from renewable energy with rural regeneration, using money volunteered by energy developers.
The scheme is administered by the sustainability charity, Severn Wye Energy Agency.
Dave Gittins, Severn Wye’s Director for Wales, said: “This round of funding will give further crucial support to sustainability projects across Montgomeryshire.
“It’s always exciting to see what ideas come forward and to help local communities progress on their low-carbon journeys.’
Applications are open from 11 August to 20 October, with successful bids announced the week of 24 November.
