PORTHMADOG Reserves’ quest for a first FAW Reserves North Tier 1-2 win of the season continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Holywell Town Development at the Traeth on Saturday.
Keelan Roberts gave the visitors a fourth minute lead but young Zac Pike netted his fifth goal of the campaign on 20 minutes which was enough to seal Port’s third draw in five outings.
The club have wished Osian Evans a speedy recovery after sustaining a bad injury on Saturday.
The 18-year-old has undergone an operation after fracturing his tibia.
Tier 3 leaders Nantlle Vale extended their lead at the top of the table to six points with a hard fought 2-1 against second placed Flint Mountain.
The visitors, who have a game in hand on the Maes Dulyn side, started brightly and took the lead through Henley Dowridge on 19 minutes.
Stung into action, the home side fired back to take a 2-1 lead into the break thanks to Llion Griffiths and Declan Williams.