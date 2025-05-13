LLANUWCHLLYN are setting their sights on promotion to the JD Cymru North as they take on Holyhead Hotspur in the Lock Stock Ardal Northern Play-off at Porthmadog’s Traeth ground on Friday evening.
Llan will be looking to make up for last season’s disappointment when they were beaten by Llay Welfare in a penalty shoot-out.
With both side s having obtained their tier two licence, Friday’s winners will be promoted but will hope to do better than Llay Welfare who are coming straight back down after finishing bottom of the table.
Hotspur will pose a big threat to the Penllyn side after pipping Porthmadog to second place in the Ardal North West.
The Harbourmen enjoyed a solid finish to their league campaign unbeaten in eight games until their final day 3-1 defeat at Porthmadog.
Llanuwchllyn also head into the play-off full of confidence after scoring 18 goals in their last three games with none conceded.
Before last year’s play-off Llanuwchllyn manager Sion Tudor said: “Saturday will be a historical day for the club, a day to enjoy and hopefully, to remember for all the right reasons. On a personal level, whatever the result, I’m so proud of the players, the management staff, the committee, and our supporters – they have been superb.”
His team has performed admirably again this season and will be looking for a different outcome this time around.
Brickfield Rangers were crowned champions on Saturday after they beat Radnor Valley 6-0 at Clywedog Park on Saturday.
The Wrexham-based outfit only needed a point to deny Bow Street the title and the result was never in doubt after Isaac Dawson gave them an early lead.
Bow Street, who had given themselves a chance of winning the title when they beat Brickfield 3-1 at their home turf a couple of weeks ago, knew that Radnor would have to cause a big upset on Saturday but two more goals before the break ended their title hopes.
Aiden Fox doubled the hosts advantage on 26 minutes with Tom Freeman making it 3-0 from the penalty spot moments later.
Freeman took his tally to 23 league goals for the season with his second of the afternoon before the hour mark with Jay Richardson and Callum Roberts putting the icing on the cake with goals in the closing stages as Brickfield look forward to life in tier two.
Dolgellau, who were contenders for most of the campaign, have chosen Harri Davies as their player of the month for April.
The one-club man was part of a consistent back four that secured a fifth consecutive win at Llanuwchllyn in April, including four away wins and a huge part of putting his hometown in the driving seat for the league.