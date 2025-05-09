MYC Porthmadog Women’s rowers battled thrilling Celtic waters at the Welsh Sea Rowing’s League race on May Bank Holiday.
Aberystwyth Rowing Club hosted the All Wales Rowing Weekend, with clubs from Wales and one from Clevedon, England travelling to take part.
Three league races were scheduled for Saturday 3rd May, with a challenge race taking place on Sunday 4th May.
The weather forecast for Saturday had predicted strong winds, but the call was made by Aberystwyth Rowing Club at 7am that the racing could go ahead with caution.
First to race were the Ladies and as they rowed out from the shelter of the harbour walls they were faced with a lively sea and a stiff northerly wind.
The yachts coming and going were reeling and white horses galloped across Cardigan Bay as far as the eye could see.
13 Celtics ventured out to open sea, mustering at the start point awaiting the starter horn. Crowds gathered on the pier to watch as the field of hardy crews pulled hard towards the first turn, round a yacht ‘Dream On’, moored in the shadow of the looming Altwen with a northerly wind behind them.
Oars crashed as the boats battled with each other and the elements at the first turn.
Then, into the wind, which was strengthening for the second leg and the waves now building. Spectators watched in admiration as the first Celtics made the final turn and headed for the harbour entrance guided by the lead safety boat.
A lone dolphin breached as the two Llangwm boats headed towards the finish line in 1st and 2nd place.
A dramatic photograph of ladies crew in ‘Stann 14’ from Clevedon Coastal Rowers captured the thrill of the race (below).
In crew were cox Scott Ferrier, Stroke Nicky Lowe, Lyndsey McConnell, Tracey Westacott and Lisa Cherrington in the bow.
The crew said: “This was a tough race in strong conditions but it demonstrates what these amazing Celtic Longboats can do, they genuinely do fly!”
Cox of the boat Scott, added: “It was interesting, technical and fun. People pay for this sort of thing at joyrides!”
MYC Porthmadog Ladies came 2nd in their category of veterans and 6th boat home overall.
The crew were buzzing with adrenalin as they disembarked and Lynda Roberts who was in the bow commented to her crewmates: “Thank you for an absolutely flippin’ brilliant experience today, it was awesome.”
All boats and rowers made it back safely. Crewing MYC’s Celtic ‘Madog’ were cox Richard Gloster, Stroke Tina Skinner, Lisa Steele (Ladies Captain) Wendy Grainge and Lynda Roberts.
Richard Gloster who is a seasoned MYC rower and coach said: “Exhilarating. Never been thrown about on the Cox’s seat before. Shows how good the ladies teams were.”
As the ladies celebrated their experience the men’s teams started to head towards the harbour entrance, with winds strengthening all the time, the decision was made to shorten the men’s race and boats told to gather within the harbour walls until told to row out to open sea.
The safety boat forged against the rollers, being tossed to and frow and back and forth and it soon became clear that conditions had become too dangerous to continue any further racing.
Race Director and one of the race organisers for Aberystwyth, Mel Hopkins, who is known to be one of the most experienced Longboat coaches in Wales said: “We knew the wind was forecast, however, it was stronger than we anticipated, the first race being the ladies was on a choppy sea and was certainly a challenge for the 13 boats that had entered.
“The ladies that took part thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and were all beaming when they finished and will remember the race for a very long time. Thank you to all the safety boat skippers for keeping us safe.”
Conditions were perfect for the 10-mile challenge race, ‘North to Borth’ on Sunday.
The waters were quiet with a gentle breeze and a field of nine boats started.
The course, heading north from the harbour passing Aberystwyth town’s historic castle and University took the crews beyond Constitution Hill, Clarach Bay and turning adjacent to the Borth War Memorial to head back to the finish in Aberystwyth Harbour.
All nine boats lined up at the start and at the drop of the Welsh flag and single hooter from the safety boat the race was on.
There were three categories Mens, Womens and Mixed.
Aberystwyth, entered three boats, with their Men’s team in ‘Ceridwen’ taking an immediate lead with Mel Hopkins coxing.
During the race MYC Porthmadog’s Men’s team in ‘Madog’ worked hard in unfamiliar waters to try and catch them and ultimately took 2nd place overall.
MYC Ladies in ‘Fleetwing’ came 5th boat overall, and 1st in their category.
Clevedon’s Mixed boat ‘Stann’ finished in 1st place in the mixed category.
MYC Men’s crew in ‘Madog’ were cox Jerry Gilbertson, Stroke Edw Jones, Rich Nolan, Matt Hill and Richard Gloster in the bow.
This was Rich Nolan and Matt Hill’s first race having recently joined the club.
Crewing ‘Fleetwing’ were cox Tina Skinner, Stroke Clare Oates, Lisa Steele, Ruth Taylor and Wendy Grainge in the bow.
Thanks go to Aberystwyth Rowing Club and the marina for putting on a fantastic weekend of Welsh Sea rowing, entertainment and food.
If you are interested in getting involved please make contact with MYC Porthmadog, on [email protected] or have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk