LLANIDLOES Town tasted defeat in the only fixture played in the JD Cymru North over the weekend.
Visitors Holywell Town moved three points clear at the top of the table after a goal in each half at the KVM Stadium earned them the three points.
Jake Cooke gave the Wellmen the lead after just five minutes, which they held to the break.
Llani’s chances of making a comeback were dented on the hour when Ryan Biggs was shown a straight red card on the hour and it was game over when Daniel Sullican slotted home a penalty with 10 minutes to go.