A Beulah man has banned from the road for six months due to repeat offending after being caught driving at 86mph on the Newtown bypass.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 4 March that David Spring, of Arwel, Betws Ifan was clocked by police laser speeding at 86mph in a Mercedes A45 on the 60mph central stretch of the Newtown bypass on 20 July last year.
Magistrates handed the 48-year-old five penalty points, leading to a six month disqualification from driving under the totting procedure due to “repeat offending”.
Spring was also fined £440 by magistrates.
He must also pay £90 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £176.