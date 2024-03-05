ONE of the main roads into Aberystwyth is to close overnight for two weeks later this month for essential repairs to take place.
The A44 stretch between the mini roundabouts in Llanbadarn Fawr to Glanyrafon Industrial Estate will close overnight in both directions between 8pm and 6am, starting from Monday, 11 March, until Friday, 22 March.
There will however be no weekend working and the road will be open as normal on Saturday and Sunday.
Traffic Wales says there is insufficient road width available to safely undertake the works whilst maintaining at least a single traffic lane for vehicles, therefore, a overnight road closure in both directions is required.