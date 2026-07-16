Ceredigion has scooped 10 Green Flag Awards this year.
Keep Wales Tidy has announced that a record 330 parks and green spaces across Wales have reached the high standards required to gain a coveted Green Flag for 2026.
In Ceredigion, two full awards have been awarded to Aberystwyth University’s Penglais campus and the Lampeter campus of University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
Eight community awards have also been handed out.
These have gone to Aberporth Village Hall Recreation Ground; Coed Y Bont in Pontrhydfendigaid; Denmark Farm Conservation Centre near Lampeter; Gardd Enfys in Cardigan; Llanafan Women’s Institute Wildlife Garden; Penparcau Community Hub; Silian Village Green and Tircoed.
The awards, which were founded 30 years ago in 1996 and are now recognised in more than 20 countries, reward the very best parks and green spaces, so visitors know wherever there is a Green Flag, they’re visiting an exceptional place with the highest standards.
Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “Wales is truly setting the standard when it comes to outstanding green spaces, with 330 places recognised in this year’s Green Flag Awards.
“From flagship parks and vibrant woodlands to historic sites and community spaces, Wales has shown year after year that it has an unwavering commitment to nurturing inclusive green spaces that can be enjoyed by everyone. Green spaces play a vital part in supporting the health and wellbeing of communities across Wales so we are especially exciting to see that Wales has broken the record for the number of community award winners for the third year running, with 237 sites.
“These awards simply could not happen without the hard work and dedication of those who care for these special places and we’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers across Wales who play a part in that.”
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