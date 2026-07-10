A retired Aeron valley builder has used his 70th birthday as a way of raising money for diabetes treatment in Ceredigion.
Euros Lewis, a retired building contractor from Ystrad Aeron, collected donations in lieu of gifts for his milestone birthday, which he celebrated on 23 April 2026.
An impressive £1,500 was raised, which has been donated to diabetes services in Ceredigion.
Speaking about his decision to raise funds, Euros said: “I wanted to raise funds for the service as family members have received support and treatment for type 1 and type 2 diabetes over the years.
“It was rewarding to give back to the charity. I would like to thank everybody who donated, I appreciate the generosity.”
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer, said: “How kind of Euros to decide to raise funds for our charity this year in celebration of his 70th birthday. Hywel Dda Health Charities is incredibly grateful for your generosity.
“The generous charitable donations we receive don’t replace NHS funding. Instead, they are used to provide items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure, such as more welcoming surroundings for patients, families and staff, and enhanced environments for patients and staff.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/
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