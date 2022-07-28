103 not out for birthday boy Vic!
Sunday 31st July 2022 3:30 pm
Vic Gamble celebrated his 103rd birthday (N/A )
VIC Gamble, a resident of Llys Cadfan, Tywyn, has celebrated his 103rd birthday.
Vic celebrated his birthday among friends and the team at his residence within the home.
Alwyn Jones, Nick Edwards and all the Llys Cadfan team wish him a very happy birthday.
Vic is very keen on keeping up to date with the latest news and in light of the recent political changes said he would happily put himself forward to replace Boris as he’s confident he would do a better job!
