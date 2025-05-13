Gwynedd Council has committed ‘economic and heritage vandalism’ in their treatment of the Corbett Arms Hotel, Tywyn businessman Mike Stevens claims.
The Tywyn Chamber of Tourism & Commerce (CTC) Chair says he pleaded with the council to halt demolition of the Grade II listed building, but the herb garden, some walls and railings, and the front porch have already been destroyed.
“The demolition is nothing short of economic vandalism as there is a credible buyer,” he said.
“They demolished the large herb and flower garden to the left front of the hotel destroying the walls and railings.
“This is absolute heritage vandalism by Gwynedd Council who think they are above the law. Cadw and Welsh Government should take some form of action against them for this flagrant abuse power and total disregard for planning law.”
When asked if the garden and porch had been demolished, a Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “The information submitted with the application for listed building consent will confirm the actions the council has taken to date as well as the action proposed.”
They also said: “The condition of the Corbett Arms Hotel in Tywyn has been a cause for concern for Cyngor Gwynedd and the local community for years, and we have taken action to protect the public and safeguard this listed building. Indeed, Cyngor Gwynedd has issued several notices under Section 78 (dangerous buildings) of the Building Act 1984 and Section 79 (ruinous and dilapidated buildings) of the Building Act 1984 relating to the Corbett Arms Hotel building.
“Despite efforts to protect and ensure the long-term use of this Grade II listed building, its condition has continued to deteriorate with a significant collapse at the rear of the building at the end of January, along with a further collapse on the roof of the ballroom at the end of February. Since the initial collapse, Cyngor Gwynedd has convened a project group with a range of expertise to manage and implement its response to the issue and we have consulted with Cadw from the outset and have notified the Royal Commission.”
In order to protect the public, the council say they have introduced “the partial closure of a road, the erection of security fences, and continuous monitoring of the building”.
“As a result of the ongoing monitoring, urgent action was taken to temporarily close Maengwyn Street, Corbett Square and Red Lion Street to traffic from 17 April and to install purpose built scaffolding to protect the safety of nearby residents and businesses and the general public,” they added.
They state “there is a risk of another collapse” so they have commissioned a company to erect scaffolding along Maengwyn Street and part of Corbett Square and carry out pre-preparation work on site for specialist machinery.
The spokesperson said “the council will not carry out demolition work until listed building consent has been approved by Welsh Government Ministers”.
They will continue to assess the site before considering further action, taking into account structural condition, public safety and its listed status.