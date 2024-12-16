A talented 11-year-old boy has snapped up first prize at a photography competition raising awareness for Glaslyn Nature Reserve and Hafren Forest.
The public voted for Noa Jac Hughes’ photo of a sunrise view over Glaslyn from the top of Foel Fadian.
The photography competition organised by the Protect Glaslyn and Hafren group was part of a campaign against plans to build up to 26 wind turbines near the two sites.
Bute Energy has proposed to build 220m high wind turbines near Glaslyn, Hafren Forest and Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Noa’s photo won him a family weekend away in a luxury shepherd’s hut by a private lake.
Noa’s mother, Cerys Williams, said: “We climbed to the top of the hill early on a December morning and were rewarded with a beautiful sunrise.”
Presenting the prize, Mayor Jeremy Paige said: “While I must be neutral on the issue, this is a dignified way of protesting and it is great that you have involved the community.”
Second prize went to Machynlleth town councillor Rwth Hughes for her photo of Glaslyn showing her son and dog enjoying the evening light.
Cllr Hughes said: “We have been to that spot every year with our son since he was nine months old and taken a photo.
“It is such a beautiful, serene place which we love.”
Maya Bimson from Protect Glaslyn and Hafren group said: “Noa’s is a superb photo of a place that is precious to so many and under threat from enormous high turbines.
“We know there is a need to transition away from fossil fuels but we believe the wholesale industrialisation of the Glaslyn and Hafren area is wrong.”
Calendars made from the entries are now on sale at Dyfi Wholefoods, Ty Medi and Ian Snow in Machynlleth, and Woosnam & Davies in Llanidloes.