A Machynlleth councillor joined an author last week to shed light on an undercover policing scandal.
Town Councillor Kim Bryan joined author Kate Wilson at the launch of Disclosure: Unravelling the Spycops Files, Wilson’s new book exposing one of the biggest policing scandals in recent British history.
On 7 December Literary Cat Books brought together residents, activists, and readers to hear first-hand accounts of the revelations behind Disclosure.
Wilson reflected on the deeply personal fallout, the emotional impact of betrayal and the broader implications for civil liberties, privacy, and democratic rights.
Speaking on the night, Wilson said: “As Mark Stone, Kennedy didn’t just passively observe – he influenced outcomes.
“He was one of the core group, proposing, organising, recruiting for the actions that were then used to justify his deployment.”
The audience heard how, in September 2021, Wilson won a groundbreaking ruling from the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.
The Tribunal found a “formidable list” of human rights breaches committed against her by undercover policing unit operations, the Tribunal declared “without lawful justification in a democratic society.”
It was a historic moment not only for Wilson but for all those challenging the covert policing of political dissent.
The event also touched on the ongoing public inquiry into undercover policing, which continues to unveil new evidence.
With hearings scheduled to run until 18 December and further sessions planned for February, both speakers emphasised the continued urgency of public attention and accountability.
