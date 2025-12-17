Police are appealing for information after a satellite-tagged white-tailed eagle disappeared in Powys in what is being treated as a suspicious incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police, working with the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit, are investigating the disappearance of the bird in the Newtown area. Officers say the eagle’s satellite tag and harness were later recovered from remote moorland, but the bird itself has not been found.
Investigators believe the tag was deliberately removed from the eagle using a sharp instrument, most likely a knife, before being hidden in an attempt to dispose of it. Despite searches of the surrounding area, the body of the bird has so far not been located.
Police are now asking for help from anyone who was in specific locations on Saturday, September 13, 2025. This includes people who were in or around the Gwgia Reservoir near Tregynon between 11am and 1pm, and those on access land near Bryn y Fawnog between midday and 3pm. The locations have been shared using what3words - (W3W///visa.hoped.assess) and (W3W///portfolio.newsprint.eyelash).
A spokesperson for the police said: “All potential lines of enquiry, including detailed forensics such as DNA and fingerprints, are being pursued. We are working closely with the tag owners, the Roy Dennis Wildife Foundation and Forestry England, to analyse the data, and progress this investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police via 101, quoting reference number 25000766626, or report information online. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.
The persecution of birds of prey is a recognised UK wildlife crime priority, with species such as white-tailed eagles protected by law.
