Police are now asking for help from anyone who was in specific locations on Saturday, September 13, 2025. This includes people who were in or around the Gwgia Reservoir near Tregynon between 11am and 1pm, and those on access land near Bryn y Fawnog between midday and 3pm. The locations have been shared using what3words - (W3W///visa.hoped.assess) and (W3W///portfolio.newsprint.eyelash).