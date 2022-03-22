111 further coronavirus cases in Gwynedd

The number of coronavirus cases in Gwynedd increased by 111 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 25,710 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Gwynedd when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 21 (Monday), up from 25,599 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Gwynedd, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 20,540 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Wales average of 26,510.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 225,672 over the last 24 hours, to 20,319,434.