A giant cockerel was welcomed back to a Gwynedd village to usher in the return of the sun.

The eight-foot Ceiliog (rooster) returned to Ceinws/ Esgairgeiliog, welcomed by locals with songs and torches.

The tradition was said to have started at the turn of the 20th century, according to the organisers who thought up the idea over a pint one evening seven years ago.
((Left) Lesley Rice, (right) Duncan Dragon)

Over one hundred residents gathered on 21 December to witness the ribbon-adorned Ceiliog and help it call back the sun on the longest night.

Jonathan Groß, Ceiliog herald, said: “The Ceiliog came to Esgairgeiliog again to celebrate the Winter Solstice!

“More than 100 people gathered to witness this time-honoured procession that follows the giant Ceiliog up Ael y Bryn to bring back the light to the village.

“Huw and Val up at Ceinws Bach Farm lit the burning braziers for him, after which much merriment was had at the Tafarn Dwynant.”