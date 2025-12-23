The eight-foot Ceiliog (rooster) returned to Ceinws/ Esgairgeiliog, welcomed by locals with songs and torches.
Over one hundred residents gathered on 21 December to witness the ribbon-adorned Ceiliog and help it call back the sun on the longest night.
Jonathan Groß, Ceiliog herald, said: “The Ceiliog came to Esgairgeiliog again to celebrate the Winter Solstice!
“More than 100 people gathered to witness this time-honoured procession that follows the giant Ceiliog up Ael y Bryn to bring back the light to the village.
“Huw and Val up at Ceinws Bach Farm lit the burning braziers for him, after which much merriment was had at the Tafarn Dwynant.”
