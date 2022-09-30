12 half-marathons in 12 months for son’s friend after diagnosis
ABERYSTWYTH police officer Hefin Jones is planning to run 12 half-marathons in 12 months, in support of a friend’s son who has been diagnosed with a rare degenerative genetic, Friedreich’s ataxia.
19-year-old Iestyn Rees of Aberystwyth was diagnosed with Friedrichs Ataxia earlier this year.
Early symptoms of Friedreich’s ataxia include the development of scoliosis or curvature of the spine and Iestyn has been waiting over two and a half years for spinal surgery.
During this time his condition has deteriorated with Iestyn experiencing problems with balance and co-ordination causing mobility problems and frequent falls - the first neurological symptom to appear is usually difficulty walking and poor balance with another early sign of the disease slowness and slurring of speech.
There is often a loss of sensation in the arms and legs, which may spread to other parts of the body. Many individuals with later stages of Friedreich’s ataxia also develop hearing and vision loss, various forms of heart disease that often accompany Friedreich’s ataxia, such as enlargement of the heart and heart failure.
The condition is degenerative and there are currently no treatment or cure for the condition.
Iestyn’s father, Lynn Rees said: “We are extremely grateful to Hefin for raising money for Ataxia UK, which has been a great source of support and advice to us following Iestyn’s diagnosis.
“It is a very rare condition and there are not current treatments available and over time Iestyn’s condition will continue to deteriorate.”
Ataxia UK is the leading national charity in the UK for people affected by any type of ataxia. They fund research into finding treatments and cures, and offer advice, information, and support to people affected by the condition.
In addition to raising money for Ataxia UK Hefin, hopes to raise awareness of this extremely rare condition.
Further information about Ataxia UK can be found at: www.ataxia.org.uk
The challenge started on 2 June and to date Hefin has run three half-marathons, including at Lake Vyrnwy on 18 September, and will take on the Cardiff Half Marathon on 3 October.
He has set up a JustGiving page for donations at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/challenge-55
And a Facebook page tracking his progress at www.facebook.com/groups/487606819364417
Comments