The Wardens’ pantomime is inspiring artist Jess Roberts to transform a window at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Robin Hood, directed by Richard Cheshire, opens at the arts centre on Wednesday, 7 January and runs until Saturday, 24 January – oh yes it does!
Inspired by the timeless legend of Robin Hood, Jess Roberts has turned her attention to the piazza window totransform fragments of the tale into a bold and dramatic display. Drawing on her experience in set design, Jess has woven together colour, spectacle, and story to capture the spirit of Sherwood. This vibrant scene beckons audiences to enter the world of outlaws and adventure — and book their place in the story.
The window display will remain in place until 31 January.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.