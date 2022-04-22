17 month ban for Penrhyncoch drink-driver

A PENRHYNCOCH man has been banned from the road for 17 months after admitting being behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Yousaf Khan, of Ty Dilshad, had initially pleaded not guilty to drink driving on an unclassified road near Penrhyncoch on 6 December, but changed his plea to guilty ahead at a hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 April ahead of a planned trial.

The court heard that roadside and police station breath tests showed that Khan, 46, had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limist is 35mcgs.

Khan was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 17 months and fined £1,730.