The Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show takes place this Saturday, 10 June on Caeau Gelli Angharad, Capel Bangor.
Show organisers have been busy building on last year’s 75th celebration success and the 2023 event promises to be bigger and better with an increase in livestock entries, trade stands and several new displays for the day and night.
Gates open at 8am and the day event runs until 5pm.
The sheep section has over 535 entries with all classes having gained numbers.
Over 20 breeds will be shown on the day with the Beltex Sheep Society holding their national show there once again this year. The cattle section has seen a 40 per cent increase in entries from 2022.
With a number of native and continental breeds entered, the show will be hosting the inaugural Welsh Highland Society’s National Show. Meanwhile, in the horse section the Show is delighted to have retained its Silver Medal status from the Welsh Pony and Cob Society.
There will also be a produce tent, egg show and dog section taking place on the day. These sections continue to grow in popularity with the Companion Canine Capers dog section adding a variety of competitions for all dogs and their owners.
The field will be full of trade stands for all ages.
The children’s area will have fair rides, inflatable rides, face painting, sporting activities, donkey rides and musical entertainment.
New to the line-up this year is the classic car section run by Aberystwyth Supercar Vintage Classic Motor Club and these will be doing a parade in the main ring at lunchtime.
The Rali Ceredigion team will launch their 2023 event which will see a couple of the rally cars strut their stuff in the main ring just after the classic car parade.
The evening’s fare will kick off at 7.30pm with the speed shearing. This will be followed by Dafydd Pantrod a’r Band before Bryn Fôn brings the night to a close with some classics.
The beer tent will be open all day as well as several eateries and vendors.
Courtesy of the Show’s Main Sponsors, Sinclair Group, courtesy cars will be provided to assist those with mobility issues to reach a location of their choice on the showground.
After 12 months of planning the committee is hoping for another successful show.
A FREE shuttle bus will be running from Aberystwyth bus station every 30 minutes between 10am and 3.30pm. The last bus leaves the show field at 4pm.
Entry is £10 for adults and admission for children under 14 is free.