Men across mid Wales are being encouraged to attend a prostate cancer testing event at Aberystwyth Rugby Club next month.
Prostate Cymru is touring the nation to test more than 3,000 men for prostate cancer and it’s coming to Aberystwyth on 8 June.
Men continue to face difficulties in getting a free PSA test from their GP.
This is despite the fact that men with prostate cancer often have no symptoms.
The tests themselves are not invasive as they only require a blood sample.
Already, more than 1,400 men have been tested with 90 of those receiving a red alert.
This means they are advised to visit their GP to follow up. Meanwhile, more than 1,300 men have received reassuring news.
The charity is appealing to men aged 50 or over – or those aged 45 or over if they have a family history of prostate cancer or if they are Black - to get tested.
Ten years ago, Russell Hughes-Pickering was diagnosed when he was 48. He went to his GPs and asked for a PSA test because he has a family history of the disease.
He said: “My Dad had advanced prostate cancer so I was keen to get tested. I felt they were a bit dismissive as they said I was a bit young for a PSA test but I explained my family history and agreed. My score came back high and over the next few months, it rose higher. I ended up having surgery and I am now cancer-free.”
“I really urge men to go and get tested,” says Russell, who is a member of Ceredigion Friends of Prostate Cymru and raises awareness of the disease.
“The testing events are on a Sunday so that should attract more people as they won’t have to arrange time off work, and you don’t have to convince a doctor about doing a PSA. Get registered and tell your friends to do the same. An early diagnosis can save your life.”
The campaign has been described by Prostate Cymru as “ambitious and costly”. More than 3000 tests will be made available, costing over £100,000. Prostate Cymru is working with sponsors at each event to make this possible while individuals will be asked to donate £10.
Enterprise Mobility is supporting the Aberystwyth event, with Brian Swallow, Vice President and General Manager, saying: “We are passionate about strengthening the communities in which we live and work, which is why we are honoured to support the upcoming PSA testing event in Aberystwyth. This event provides life-changing free testing and education.”
Tina Tew of Prostate Cymru says: “The evidence tells us that if we could make it easier for men to get tested, more men would welcome a test.”
On the day, a specialist nurse and consultant will be on hand to provide more detailed information on the test, and what happens next in the event of a positive test result.
There will also be testing events at Carmarthen Athletic Club on Sunday, 18 May and Narberth Rugby Club on Sunday, 1 June