Plans have been set out by Ceredigion County Council to introduce 20mph speed limits on swathes of the county’s roads in response to a Welsh Government push to enhance road safety.
The Welsh Government has introduced legislation that will change the existing national speed limit on restricted roads - street lit and residential streets - from 30mph to 20mph in September this year.
While there are no county roads with restricted status in Ceredigion, changes to speed limit arrangements in keeping with the national change are still proposed in the county through the use of Traffic Regulation Orders.
A fresh report, set to be put before Ceredigion council Cabinet members, sets out the extent of the new plans, with scores of roads throughout the county likely to see the lower limit following a public consultation.
A first stage consultation has been undertaken based on the initial proposals, with Cabinet members asked to approve moving the plan on to a full consultation before the scheme is signed off.
The initial consultation saw responses to the plans from eight community councils, including Llanfihangel Ystrad Community Council which wants to extend the proposed 20mph outside Felinfach school to cover more of the A482.
Llanrhystud Community Council called for the 20mph on the B4337 to be extended, along with the Morfa road to the beach.
Dyfed-Powys Police requested a slight amendment at Llandre, and Llanwenog Community Council with Cllr Euros Davies requested an amendment at Cwrtnewydd.
An amendment at Henfynyw, Aberaeron was also necessary due to building development.
“Some Community Councils also expressed concerns regarding the level of respect that drivers may show for the proposed new speed limit arrangements,” the report outlines.
“The Welsh Government’s intention is to encourage a change in driver culture in Wales, and a significant media campaign is aimed to encourage that.
“All new limits will be signed in accordance with regulations, but much will depend on how drivers respond to the reduced speed limits.
“Enforcement will of course be the responsibility of the police.”
The Welsh Government said that reducing the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph is hoped to “result in fewer collisions and in reduced severity of collisions and injuries”, and that the “success of the policy rests largely on the measured reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads which move from 30mph to 20mph.”
The plan will also “improve the environment”, the Welsh Government said.
“The proposed changes to speed limit arrangements are on the broad grounds provided by the Welsh Government for this national scheme; of road safety, reduction in the severity of injuries, and the encouragement of Active and Sustainable Travel,” the council said.
The full interactive map of plans for the new 20mph limits can be found at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/public-it/firststage/map.html