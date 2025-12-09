Plans for new staff welfare facilities and a traffic improvement scheme at Llwyncelyn’s Bargoed Farm attraction have been approved despite works having started before it was given the thumbs-up.
The award-winning Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, near Aberaeron, along with Bargoed Farm, is owned by Chris and Geraint Thomas.
In an application now approved by Ceredigion County Council, Mr Thomas sought permission for a storage and staff welfare facility at the Bargoed Farm site, along with the demolition of redundant buildings, and the reconfiguration of an existing roundabout to improve the flow of traffic movements.
A supporting statement accompanying the application said it would “allow for local buses to enter the site, and a bus stop is proposed adjacent to the site’s main access, and a formalised traffic ‘loop’ on the site itself”.
It added: “The new building to be erected will only serve existing staff on-site and therefore there will be no additional visitors to the site as a result of the proposals.
“Moreover, the nature of the road configuration (and associated demolition of redundant buildings) will again not generate any additional highway movements to the site.
“The proposals are only to improve the road arrangement within the internal layout of the site, and will not have any detriment to the A487 (not least given the upgraded works that have been undertaken).”
An officer report recommending approval said: “Although the majority of the building demolition and road works have already been carried out, the principle of development remains acceptable.
“The new facility provides essential storage and welfare space for staff, ensuring compliance with modern standards. The removal of redundant sheds and the improved internal road layout enhance site safety and visitor experience.”
The application was conditionally approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers.
