The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of mid and north Wales over the weekend.
Forecasters say up to 100mm of rainfall is possible on some high ground on Sunday and warn periods of heavy rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding.
The yellow warning has been issued for all of Sunday, 14 December and includes towns such as Machynlleth, Dolgellau and Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Coastal areas are not in the warning area.
The Met Office says: "Outbreaks of rain will affect the warning area during Sunday, this heavy and persistent at times.
"Accumulations of 30-40 mm are expected to develop quite widely with a chance of 80-100 mm across some high ground."
The warning adds that there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads and that some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.
It continues: "Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer, with bus and train services probably affected
"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible with a small chance of more significant flooding causing damage to some buildings."
