Travelling around rural Wales will take longer from today as 20mph speed limits come into force across the country.
The new speed limits are in force across Wales, but Ceredigion County Council has conceded that some 30mph signs may not be changed for a number of days.
The speed limit through Bow Street has been lowered to 20mph, although this road was not included in Ceredigion County Council’s map of speed changes.
This is because the A487 and the A44 are managed by the Welsh Government as they are trunk roads.
The lower speed limit through the village starts at the Rhydypennau Inn and ends next to Huws Gray, meaning it now takes three minutes and 33 seconds to travel through Bow Street.
Nearby Talybont however appears to have kept its 30mph speed limit.
Welcoming the slower speeds, Ceredigion’s cabinet member for Highways, Environmental Services and Carbon Management, Cllr Keith Henson, said 20mph will boost local business and help make communities feel more safe and connected.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George held a survey over the summer which he says resulted in 87 per cent of people saying that they were concerned about the impact the change would have to their lives
83 per cent of respondents felt that businesses and visitors, a vital part of Mid Wales’ economy, would be affected.
Mr George said: "While in some areas a reduced speed limit is appropriate, and in many cases I have requested a change to 20mph myself, the blanket 20mph introduction is going to have a serious negative impact, particularly in rural areas.
"I firmly believe that the Welsh Government simply needed to make the process much easier for reducing speed limits in areas where there was concern, and where there was community support, rather than bringing forward a blanket policy.
“With a price tag of more than £32 million, this is not money well spent at a time when Government should be focused on tackling the big issues at hand such as the cost-of-living, Wales Air Ambulance and our NHS. The Welsh Government's own analysis also points to a potential £4.5bn hit to the Welsh economy.”
Concerns were also echoed by Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP, Jonathan Edwards, who accused Sendd members of ‘being out of touch’ with the people of rural west Wales.
He said: "Constituents tell me how out of touch Senedd Members in Cardiff are in pushing forward these proposals.
"With the NHS on its knees, my own personal view is that the Senedd Members should be concentrating on making sure people can see their GP and access public dentistry.
“I am very concerned with how this scheme will be policed – with police resources already stretched and under resourced.
“There is merit in implementing the policy in large urban areas such as Cardiff, Swansea and Newport as a slower speed helps limit congestion.
"I am not convinced that this is a priority for rural areas such as Carmarthenshire.”
The Welsh Government says the new speed limits will reduce the number of collisions and resultant severe injuries which will in turn also reduce the impact on the NHS from treating the people who are injured.
They hope it will encourage more people to walk and cycle, improving people's health as well as making the streets safer particularly for children.